Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 81% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

