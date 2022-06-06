Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 81% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
With a cold front pushing in, gusty winds are expected this afternoon along with isolated showers and storms for the northern part of the state. How cool will we get? Find out in our latest forecast.
Enjoy the dry weather today. Rain likely for the weekend, especially in southern Wisconsin. See when the best chances for rain are and how cool it will get in our complete weekend forecast.
It's shaping up to be a nice one across Wisconsin during the day Wednesday, but the chance of rain comes back for the evening hours. Find out when and where rain is most likely tonight and Thursday.
Storms will return to northern and western Wisconsin this evening and to southern and eastern Wisconsin Tuesday. Chance of severe storms both days. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
For the drive home in Kenosha: A mostly clear sky. Low near 55F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Kenosha. The forec…
The Kenosha area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Models are s…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. W…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kenosha area. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 de…