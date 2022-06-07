 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

