Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until TUE 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tod…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
This evening in Kenosha: Mostly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balm…
Kenosha's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Kenosha area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Tem…
It will be a warm day in Kenosha. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Partly …
For the drive home in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Kenosha. It should re…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions a…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Cloudy. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It sh…
The Kenosha area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. …