 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from TUE 9:09 PM CDT until WED 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert