Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from TUE 9:09 PM CDT until WED 4:00 AM CDT.