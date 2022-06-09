Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Today's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.