Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30. A 15-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

