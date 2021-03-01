It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30. A 15-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
