Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until TUE 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
We're past the peak, but freezing rain, sleet, and snow are still coming down Thursday morning. See how much more will fall, when it will all …
All precipitation types are expected in the state today with some seeing a lot of rain, others significant ice, and a few heavy snow. See when…
Below normal temperatures today and scattered snow showers expected during Friday evening activities. Find out how long the snow will stick ar…
A warm front will lift over us tonight with scattered rain and snow showers. Then our next cold front arrives Wednesday, so the chance of prec…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Periods of hea…