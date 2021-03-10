Folks in the Kenosha area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until WED 6:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
