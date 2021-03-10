 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Folks in the Kenosha area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until WED 6:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert