Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. A 20-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.