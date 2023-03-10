Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha today. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
