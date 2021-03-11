Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until THU 6:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
