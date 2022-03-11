It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 8 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 12:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
