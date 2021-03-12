Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. …
For the drive home in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower.…
Folks in the Kenosha area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees …
For the drive home in Kenosha: Generally fair. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It loo…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine to…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Sunday. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degree…
Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We will see …
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha tomo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 36F. Winds light and varia…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kenosha residents sho…