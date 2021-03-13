Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
