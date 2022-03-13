Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM CST until SUN 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.