It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from MON 5:00 AM CDT until TUE 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
