 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 10:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert