Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 10:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
