Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 10:00 AM CDT.