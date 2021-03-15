 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 7:00 PM CDT. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert