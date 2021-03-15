It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 7:00 PM CDT. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We will see…
Kenosha's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Monday, Kenosha people should be prepared for …
This evening in Kenosha: A few clouds from time to time. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha t…
Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today.…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower.…
Folks in the Kenosha area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine to…
Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We will see …
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 28F. Winds light and var…