Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 7:00 PM CDT. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.