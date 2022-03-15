Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.