Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Wednesday. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
No worries this morning, but conditions will be going downhill during the afternoon Thursday as snow spreads across the state. Find out when t…
Snow comes to an end Friday, but more on the way for Saturday night and Sunday in southern Wisconsin
Light to moderate snow still coming down this morning. We'll dry out by the evening, but another low pressure system and cold front will bring…
It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. I…
Another winter storm for Wisconsin Thursday into Friday. Get the latest on timing and snow amounts here
Just isolated rain showers for Wednesday, but a large area of snow looks to spread across the state Thursday. How long it sticks around and ho…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha today. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degre…