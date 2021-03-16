Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 4:00 AM CDT. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.