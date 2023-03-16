The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Thursday. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until THU 11:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
