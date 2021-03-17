 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Wednesday. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

