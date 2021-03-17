Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Wednesday. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 …
Kenosha's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Monday, Kenosha people should be prepared for …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We will see…
This evening in Kenosha: A few clouds from time to time. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha t…
Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today.…
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 33F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 8…
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low tempera…
Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We will see …