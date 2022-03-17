Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 17, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

