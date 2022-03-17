Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.