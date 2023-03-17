Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha today. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from FRI 4:00 AM CDT until FRI 3:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
