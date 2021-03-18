 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 27 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until THU 4:00 AM CDT. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert