Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
Not a good way to wrap up the work week in southern Wisconsin today. Cold, windy, and a rain/snow mix. See where snow is most likely and what the weekend is looking like in our latest forecast video.
While today will be warmer, a cold front arriving late this afternoon will cool us down in the days ahead. Rain and snow will be making a comeback as well. Get all the details in our latest forecast.
Just rain in the forecast today, but with even colder temps expected for Friday, snow will be making a comeback to portions of southern Wisconsin. Check out when and where snow is most likely to fall.
Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has Monday and Tuesday off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast. In the meantime, here is your weather outlook for the next few days.
