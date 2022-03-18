Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.