It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SUN 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
