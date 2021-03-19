Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Friday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 10:03 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 PM CDT. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.