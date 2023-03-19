Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Sunday. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SUN 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.