Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 8:00 AM CST until TUE 10:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Sunday. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30. A 15-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the fore…
For the drive home in Kenosha: A mostly clear sky. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha today. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Kenosha's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Lo…
This evening in Kenosha: Snow in the evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. C…
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Mostly cloudy. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 34F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will…