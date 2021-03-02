Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 8:00 AM CST until TUE 10:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.