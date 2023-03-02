It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
All precipitation types are expected in the state today with some seeing a lot of rain, others significant ice, and a few heavy snow. See when…
Below normal temperatures today and scattered snow showers expected during Friday evening activities. Find out how long the snow will stick ar…
A warm front will lift over us tonight with scattered rain and snow showers. Then our next cold front arrives Wednesday, so the chance of prec…
While many will reach the mid to upper 40s today, a cold front will be sweeping through bringing the warming trend to an end. A chance for a l…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Periods of hea…