It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.