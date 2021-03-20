 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

