Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.