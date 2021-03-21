Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
