Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
