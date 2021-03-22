Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
