Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's weather forecast is showing a 73% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.