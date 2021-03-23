Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 85% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. The UV index today is …
Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Strong …
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Kenosh…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. We will see …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Friday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2…
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to r…
For the drive home in Kenosha: A steady rain in the evening. Windy with showers continuing late. Low 36F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of …
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.