 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 85% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert