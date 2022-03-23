Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 73% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until THU 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.