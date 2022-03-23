The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 73% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until THU 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
Not a good way to wrap up the work week in southern Wisconsin today. Cold, windy, and a rain/snow mix. See where snow is most likely and what the weekend is looking like in our latest forecast video.
Just rain in the forecast today, but with even colder temps expected for Friday, snow will be making a comeback to portions of southern Wisconsin. Check out when and where snow is most likely to fall.
Not only does rain look likely for today, but it will be sticking around for Wednesday & Thursday. Snow is possible as well. See when your best chance of seeing some flakes is in our updated forecast.
