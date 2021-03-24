Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 10:00 PM CDT until WED 10:00 PM CDT. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
