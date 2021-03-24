 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 10:00 PM CDT until WED 10:00 PM CDT. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert