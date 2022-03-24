 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until THU 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

