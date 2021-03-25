 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until THU 1:00 AM CDT. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

