Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha today. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SUN 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.