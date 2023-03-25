Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha today. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SUN 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Southern Wisconsin could see multiple inches of wet, heavy snow late Friday night into Saturday morning, forecasters say.
Dry today and during the early evening hours, but snow will return late Friday night and linger through Saturday. Heavy snow is expected in sp…
Dry for the first day of spring in southern Wisconsin, but a rain and snow chance returns for Tuesday
Warming up Monday, but breezy conditions will prevent it from feeling quite as nice as we'd like for spring. Get the scoop on wind chills and …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Sunday. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Monday. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Monday's w…