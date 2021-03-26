The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Friday. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until FRI 10:00 AM CDT. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
