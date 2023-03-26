Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Southern Wisconsin could see multiple inches of wet, heavy snow late Friday night into Saturday morning, forecasters say.
Dry today and during the early evening hours, but snow will return late Friday night and linger through Saturday. Heavy snow is expected in sp…
Dry for the first day of spring in southern Wisconsin, but a rain and snow chance returns for Tuesday
Warming up Monday, but breezy conditions will prevent it from feeling quite as nice as we'd like for spring. Get the scoop on wind chills and …
Emergency officials in Mississippi say 23 people have been killed by tornadoes Friday night that destroyed buildings and knocked out power as …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Monday. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Monday's w…