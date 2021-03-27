 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert