Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast.