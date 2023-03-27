Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.