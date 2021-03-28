 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 5:00 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

